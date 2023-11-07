MacroArt’s Sustainable Revolution: Transforming Large Format Print and Branded Environments

Sustainability is at the very core of MacroArt. The award-winning business is not only changing the landscape of large format printing but also making a significant impact on the events and exhibition sector.

MacroArt’s green initiatives are a genuine commitment set out in its independently monitored Sustainability Roadmap. Started in 2019 in collaboration with Green Circle Solutions, the roadmap tracks the company’s net zero targets, with the aim of reducing CO2e by 50% by 2030.

Holistic Approach

MacroArt invests in its workforce’s sustainability education, with every employee undergoing comprehensive sustainability training.

This is offered to each employee and ensures a holistic approach, demonstrating the business’s dedication to continuous development of its team and their long-term sustainable strategies.

Each member of the team has the opportunity to learn more about the company’s Net Zero goals, improvement in processes and beyond. This approach also translates to how MacroArt engages with its customers and suppliers. When working with customers, MacroArt is proactive in recommending the most sustainable materials; sharing their wisdom and welcoming feedback and discussion, to consistently improve every angle of their operations.

Committed to Learning

To ensure MacroArt is continuously evolving, it has established a Sustainability Committee, comprised of people across the business, which meets bi-weekly to advance outstanding actions, and quarterly to devise new ones.

These meetings are used to assess progress and devise strategies for the company’s journey to Net Zero, whilst offering employees the power to set the course for change within the business. Furthermore, the Sustainability Committee undergoes training to better understand the current landscape of sustainability within the industry.

This year, MacroArt will be attending Event Sustainability Live on the 15th and 16th November at the ExCeL in London. The team will be based on ‘Isla Island’ and will be fielding questions about its sustainability efforts, passing on the knowledge it has built up over the years and how the business has worked tirelessly to improve its processes.

Sustainability in Action

An example of MacroArt’s journey towards greater sustainability can be seen with the launch of its banner rental service. By opting for this scheme, clients can significantly reduce their carbon footprint. The Total Embodied Carbon for a 10m x 4m x 1.5m hanging box banner is approximately 33% lower when compared to a traditional purchased system used twice.

Indeed, MacroArt’s commitment to sustainability was evident at the ICE gaming event held at ExCeL London in February. They tackled a colossal challenge: over 1500 square meters of graphics materials. They collected, graded, and processed these materials into audited waste streams, ensuring that a substantial amount of potential waste was diverted from landfill and incorporated MacroArt’s ‘reuse and recycle’ ethos.

Since its 2019 report, provided by Green Circle Solutions, its CO²e per m² has steadily decreased by 24%. Such devotion to sustainability extends to the company’s energy consumption, which MacroArt is proud to report that they have transitioned to 100% renewable energy sources.

