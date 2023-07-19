Event Technology Awards 2023 Judge Spotlight: Zahida Razak

Top of Article

Zahida Razak is the Chief Operating Officer at One World Rental. With a decade of experience in the Event Technology industry, Zahida has played a pivotal role in the organisation’s impressive expansion across 11 countries worldwide.

As a seasoned expert in global operations and logistics, Zahida Razak has demonstrated her prowess in successfully executing global mission-critical projects. Her ability to navigate complex challenges and deliver exceptional results has positioned her as a trusted leader in the fast-growing event technology sector. Zahida’s leadership style is characterised by empathy, enabling her to inspire and motivate teams to achieve their best potential. Her commitment to fostering collaboration and nurturing culture alignment across multi-location event businesses has been instrumental in propelling One World Rental’s growth and international success.

Beyond her professional achievements, Zahida possesses a deep passion for nature and animals. In her leisure time, she enjoys immersing herself in the wonders of the open sea and the great outdoors.

How long have you worked in the events industry?

9 years

What is the proudest moment of your career?

Rebuilding OWR post-covid globally with various challenges of scaling. I’m proud of my contribution at an executive level on culture setting, enabling frameworks of efficient return to in person events. As a large supplier in the industry, we are integral partners and enablers for other businesses to deliver their events. The responsibility is big; to scale and deliver post-covid overnight was a challenge I oversaw to make OWR a bigger and better business than ever across multiple factors.

If you didn’t work in events – what would you be doing?

I studied Law so if events didn’t keep me busy, I’d hop back into the Legal world!

Who inspires you professionally?

Successful Women in business

Have you ever won an award (personal or professional)? If so – how did it make you feel?

I’ve never won anything to boast about 🙁 …. I won a Nicest person award in school which was people’s choice too!

Do you feel that event organisers views of event tech have changed in the past few years?

Yes, the realisation of how critical tech for events is has increased. Focus and investment in event tech has also increased a lot in recent years with a positive bounce back post-covid.

What was the last piece of personal tech that you purchased?

I certainly can’t live without my phone but have enjoyed the Google Nest Mini too!

