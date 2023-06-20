Event Technology Awards 2023 Judge Spotlight: Jason Allan Scott

Top of Article

With over 10 years of experience in the world of tech industry spanning Proptech, DeFI, Fintech, Medtech, EventTech and CreatorTech Jason has a broad understanding of multiple verticals.

Various media and social media platforms including Amazon have called Jason a top influencer on the web, Double Dutch called him one of the most influential Event Professionals in the world as did Eventbrite. He was recognized as a top 100 small business for his podcast business and invited to Number 10 Downing Street in 2016. Forbes has written two articles about this solo founder, while also being featured in multiple books including but not limited to “Tiny Business, Big Money” by Forbes Contributing writer, Elaine Pofeldt. Scott has built and sold several businesses on three continents.

How long have you worked in the events industry?

15 years

What is the proudest moment of your career?

When I was voted as most influential in events for the first time in 2012. I got to share that moment with my colleagues and peers and celebrate our industry and how we create memories for our clients.

If you didn’t work in events – what would you be doing?

Working on the on-demand charging model to help overcome the infrastructure challenges facing the EV market and making EVs more accessible to more people.

Who inspires you professionally?

Steven Cliff Bartlett is a British businessman, entrepreneur and podcast personality.

Have you ever won an award (personal or professional)? If so – how did it make you feel?

I won top 100 small businesses in the UK and it made me feel amazing as I realised I must have created exponential value, so much value that I beat so many other businesses.

Do you feel that event organisers views of event tech have changed in the past few years?

Over the last few years, event organisers have witnessed technological advancements gradually making events easier, more convenient, and – well, more interesting. Overindulgence in the use of tech and smart devices, overreliance on online tools may sometimes lead to tragic effects, we have seen this with online events and the metaverse. Yet, if technological developments are used wisely, they bring nothing but good to our industry and space.

What was the last piece of personal tech that you purchased?

The WHOOP 4.0. Unlocking my health with In-Depth Insights. Monitoring my Recovery, Fitness, Sleep, and Health with Personalised Feedback.

