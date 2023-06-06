Event Technology Awards 2023 Judge Spotlight: Grant Dudson

Top of Article

Grant Dudson is an award-winning experiential Creative Director with over 12 years’ experience, specialising in the ideation and delivery of powerful brand experiences, events, and immersive art for global iconic brands like Johnnie Walker, Ford, HP and Tudor to name but a few.

How long have you worked in the events industry?

12 years

What is the proudest moment of your career?

I haven’t had it yet.

If you didn’t work in events – what would you be doing?

Pop star 😉

Who inspires you professionally?

Anyone that goes above and beyond to be the best at what they do.

Have you ever won an award (personal or professional)? If so – how did it make you feel?

Yes luckily. From a Brass Ring award for Mission Ferrari in Abu Dhabi to a Guinness World Record for the largest projection mapping show in the world to being announced as the Interactivity Innovation Winner at The Digital Signage Awards for our Bending The Rules campaign for HP to winning the national Yahoo short story competition in 2020. I felt honoured in all cases.

Do you feel that event organisers views of event tech have changed in the past few years?

Not enough. There’s still a long way to go but we’re getting there. Events need to be converted into experiences. There’s a reason corporate has become a negative adjective. I aim to change that.

What was the last piece of personal tech that you purchased?

An Oculus Quest 2.

