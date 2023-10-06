After celebrating ten years of service as an event software industry leader used by millions worldwide, RSVPify is thrilled to have been named a finalist for Best Event Check-in and Badging Software at the 2023 Event Tech Awards.

Founded initially as a simple online RSVP and guest list management tool in 2013, RSVPify has evolved over the past decade to become a full-service event management software solution for everyone from casual users hosting private events like quinceañeras to enterprise clients hosting hundreds of events for thousands of guests including conferences, trainings, meetings, galas, trade shows, and more.

RSVPify now offers end-to-end event management tools including event ticketing and payment processing, customizable event registration forms, online invitations, secondary events, automated communications, extensive security features, and of course event check-in tools. The company has been proud to partner with brands like Xbox, Skechers, Volvo, the Country Music Association, Amazon, Nestle, Pepsi, General Mills, Westin, Whole Foods, and more to help them organize successful event experiences.

Along with many Fortune 500 clients, RSVPify also is honored to partner with a growing number of nonprofit, healthcare, and educational organizations to help clients achieve outreach and contribution goals at a scale not possible with traditional event planning. During the COVID-19 pandemic, RSVPify assisted government and nonprofit health organizations with vaccine registration and scheduling needs that led to tens of thousands of successful vaccination appointments. RSVPify has also proudly helped power 5k walks, auctions, galas, and more to help organizations develop their donor bases further and expand important social and community initiatives.

In the near future, RSVPify is planning to roll out a slew of new event planning tools to further solve pain points for professional event planners, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and casual event hosts alike. From integrating AI into the RSVPify onboarding process to personalize and streamline event creation, to increasing customization elements of every feature to allow event hosts even more control over their event planning and promotion, RSVPify is looking forward to a future of offering the most affordable comprehensive event software solution in the industry.

Sponsored Content