Church House, Westminster becomes the first Grade II listed venue to use carbon absorbing paint

Church House, Westminster, a historic and iconic venue, is proud to announce a continuation in its innovative approach towards combating climate change. In a groundbreaking initiative, Church House has become the first Grade II listed venue to use carbon-absorbing paint, solidifying its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The decision to implement carbon-absorbing paint is a testament to Church House’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a greener future. By actively seeking out and adopting sustainable practices, Church House aims to inspire other historic buildings and venues to follow suit.

The use of carbon-absorbing paint is a game-changer in the fight against climate change. The revolutionary paint is specially formulated to capture and neutralize harmful carbon dioxide emissions. By applying this paint to surfaces within Church House, the venue actively contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Church House, with its rich history dating back to the early 20th century, understands the importance of preserving our planet for future generations. By choosing carbon-absorbing paint, Church House ensures that its environmental impact is minimized while upholding its architectural integrity.

Graphenstone carbon absorbing paint is a result of extensive research and development, combining the power of Graphene with Lime (Calcium Hydroxide), Calcium Carbonates and Titanium Dioxide, which combines to create a super-strong and highly conductive carbon allotrope, that enables the carbon dioxide from the environment to be captured and held within the paint with zero off-gas.

Not only does carbon-absorbing paint contribute to a greener future, but it also enhances the air quality within the venue. As the paint absorbs carbon dioxide, it simultaneously releases oxygen, creating a healthier and more refreshing environment for all guests and visitors.

Church House is excited to lead the way in sustainable practices within the events and hospitality industry. By adopting carbon-absorbing paint, the venue demonstrates that sustainability and historic preservation can go hand in hand. This pioneering effort sets a new standard for Grade II listed buildings and serves as an inspiration for others in the industry to prioritize environmental responsibility.

Carbon Savings

8.1 tonnes CO2e saved by using Graphenstone Paints vs Traditional Brands

460 Kg of CO2 absorbed from the interior of Church House.

That’s the equivalent of driving more than 48,000km in a diesel car, or travelling from London to New York by air, just over 8 times!

CEO of The Corporation of Church House, Stephanie Maurel comments:

“At Church House Westminster, we are on a mission to work in the most sustainable way possible; and are constantly finding new ways to help the environment through our working practices. By using Graphenstone paints that are naturally carbon-absorbing, as well as self-cleaning; we are seizing unique opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint. We view our status as a Grade II listed building as a chance to showcase innovation in sustainability; showing that historical venues can also be environmentally friendly.”