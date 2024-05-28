Event Tech Live London 2024 Opens Call for Papers

Event Tech Live (ETL) London, the premier exhibition for the event technology industry, is thrilled to announce the opening of its Call for Papers. Set to take place in November 2024, this highly anticipated event invites event tech experts and innovators to apply to speak and share their cutting-edge insights and expertise with a global audience.

Event Tech Live London has established itself as the go-to event for professionals in the event technology space, offering a dynamic platform to explore the latest trends, tools, and technologies shaping the future of events. The event brings together a diverse community of event planners, technology providers, marketers, and industry leaders, fostering an environment of learning, networking, and collaboration.

Key Information:

Event Dates: 20th & 21st November 2024

Location: ExCeL, London, UK

Application Deadline for Call for Papers: 31st July, 2024

“We are excited to open the Call for Papers for Event Tech Live London 2024,” said Adam Parry, Co-Founder of Event Tech Live. “Our event thrives on the diverse perspectives and expertise of our speakers. We encourage professionals from all corners of the event tech industry to apply and help us create an engaging and informative conference.”

Who Should Apply:

Event Tech Live London seeks speakers who are passionate about the intersection of technology and events. We welcome applications from:

Event technology developers and innovators

Event planners and producers utilising cutting-edge technology

Marketing professionals with experience in tech-driven event strategies

Industry analysts and thought leaders with insights into future trends

Professionals with case studies on successful tech implementations in events

Benefits of Speaking:

Share your knowledge with a global audience of industry peers

Enhance your professional reputation and visibility

Network with other leading professionals and potential collaborators

Contribute to the advancement of the event technology industry

How to Apply:

Interested speakers are invited to submit their proposals via the Event Tech Live website. Applicants should provide a detailed abstract of their proposed session, including key takeaways for the audience, and a brief biography highlighting their expertise in the field.

Join us in shaping the future of event technology at Event Tech Live London 2024!