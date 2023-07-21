IMEX: Rebranding an established event

Top of Article

Launched in 2003, IMEX Frankfurt is the heartbeat of the global business events community. And that’s what it says on the show’s homepage.

In this episode, IMEX design manager Anna Gyseman and Oli Bailey, interaction designer, detail the considerable process involved in giving a new look to the practised, proven event.

In conversation with host James Dickson they discuss 18 months research – not least with 50 external partners – how it’s a refresh not a rebrand, modernising and streamlining the stamp, physically and digitally.

They go on to talk diligence in the process – through prototypes in context, animation, sponsorships and timing, ahead of the big reveal.

