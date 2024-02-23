Festival of Media: Highlighting the best in media, marketing and advertising

In this thought-provoking episode of the Event Industry News Podcast host, James Dixon, is joined by Jeremy King, CEO and co-owner of Festival of Media.

Jeremy brings a wealth of expertise to the table, having steered Festival of Media to new heights in the dynamic landscape of events.

Festival of Media has been shining a spotlight on the very best media and marketing campaigns since 2007. Their numerous awards programmes highlighting the best in media, marketing and advertising around the globe.

