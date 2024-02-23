Festival of Media: Highlighting the best in media, marketing and advertising

By
Adam Parry
-
0
288

In this thought-provoking episode of the Event Industry News Podcast host, James Dixon, is joined by Jeremy King, CEO and co-owner of Festival of Media.

Jeremy brings a wealth of expertise to the table, having steered Festival of Media to new heights in the dynamic landscape of events.

Festival of Media has been shining a spotlight on the very best media and marketing campaigns since 2007. Their numerous awards programmes highlighting the best in media, marketing and advertising around the globe.

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.
 
If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.