Westminster Venue Collection appoints three new board members

Westminster Venue Collection, featuring 33 venues in the iconic borough of Westminster, has appointed three new board members to its panel of industry experts.

As the venue consortium grows, three new roles of responsibility have been introduced, drawing upon senior venue professionals with expertise in events and member management to bring new ideas and organisation to the collection.

Stephan Trockle, co-founder of Lumiere London venues joins the board to provide membership support to both present and prospective venues. Together with his husband, renowned fashion photographer Carlos Lumiere, Stephan founded the Lumiere collection in 2007 and has curated the illustrious Embassy venue on Grosvenor Place over the past 12 months into a stylish set of event spaces, hot on interior design.

Having previously worked in television and film before breaking into venue management, Stephan brings creativity and extensive experience to Westminster Venue Collection’s board of directors.

Berenika Kaczmarska, events manager at the stylish private members club, The Lansdowne Club joins the board to help strengthen the events market in Westminster through encouraging shared best practice and experiences among the venues. Her role will involve supporting the collection’s events and annual showcase which takes place in October.

Having worked at The Lansdowne Club for five years, she has used her expertise to organise an array of bespoke corporate and private events such as networking events and weddings, before a promotion in November 2019 to the role of event manager.

Amie Murphy, business development and marketing manager at 10-11 Carlton House Terrace brings seven years of industry experience to the board. She previously worked as the sales and marketing manager at Royal Museums Greenwich, demonstrating a wealth of industry knowledge alongside a degree in events management.

A few of Amie’s most impressive industry triumphs have included tripling the venue’s Christmas business and proactively engaging with the luxury market, resulting in increased business from fashion clients, product launches and exclusive brand takeovers.

On the appointment of the new board members, Rachel Azzopardi, chair of Westminster Venue Collection said: “It’s a very exciting time for the collection with plans for expansion in the year ahead and therefore an ideal opportunity to make three new appointments, each offering a different approach with fresh ideas that we feel will work in unison with the plans of the board to take the collection in a new direction. We can’t wait to get started and show what Stephan, Berenika and Amie have to offer.”