Wembley Stadium’s major revamp ahead of historic 2024

Wembley Stadium completes investment programme to improve overall fan experience

Concourses, hospitality areas and digital signage at the stadium all upgraded

Historic year ahead for the venue as it hosts 2024 UEFA Champions League Final

Football fans attending the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday 25 February can expect to see an enhanced Wembley Stadium connected by EE, following a major programme of investment and refurbishment work over the winter period.

Wembley Stadium is preparing for a big 2024, packed with major events, including this year’s UEFA Champions League Final, crucial England matches, and an array of global music acts, including Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day and AC/DC.

In readiness for the high-profile events, the stadium team have implemented several upgrades to improve the overall fan experience.

One major change is the introduction of a new, frictionless bar, which will enable supporters to purchase drinks quicker and more conveniently.

Situated on level one, Bar Tap uses the latest technology so that customers no longer need to wait in line at a dedicated pay point. Users simply tap their card on entry, pick up what they need and walk out, without the need to wait.

More than 100 cameras in the shopping area track customer movements, calculates what they have purchased and debits the customer’s card on exit. Wembley is the first national stadium in Europe to introduce the frictionless retail service.

The concourse areas on Levels One and Five have also had a refresh. Murals and artwork, tapping into Wembley’s iconic past, have been added to fan breakout areas.

The two screens at either end of the stadium and the digital ribbon, which runs around the stadium bowl have also been upgraded. Both incorporate the latest digital technology, providing higher definition resolutions for improved in-stadium entertainment and messaging.

Elsewhere, digital signage and wayfinding have been improved to help fans navigate their way around the stadium easier.

Chris Bryant, Director of Tournaments and Events, said: “Wembley Stadium has a regular schedule of investment works to maintain industry leading facilities that attract world-class events and enhance spectators’ experience.

“We are always looking at new, and innovative ways to ensure Wembley Stadium maintains its status as an iconic, multi-purpose venue. We want all our guests to have the best experience possible.”

On Saturday 1 June, Wembley Stadium will host the UEFA Champions League Final for a record eighth time. Known as the ‘Home of Football’, Wembley has hosted seven previous European Cup and Champions League finals – more than any other stadium.

Later that month, American superstar Taylor Swift will perform the first date of a record-breaking eight-night run at Wembley Stadium. Taylor Swift The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing global music tour ever, and Wembley Stadium will host more nights than any other venue on its current run. All eight nights have already sold-out in record time.

In total, Wembley Stadium will host more than 20 major sports events this year, including England men’s internationals against Brazil, Belgium and Iceland, the Bristol Street Motors Final, the Emirates FA Cup semi-finals and final, the Adobe Women’s FA Cup Final, the Betfred Rugby League Challenge Cup Final, EFL Play-Off Finals, NFL football with Jacksonville Jaguars, and AEW Wrestling.

Rock superstars AC/DC, Bruce Springsteen and Green Day will also perform music concerts at the venue, with further acts also in the pipeline.