Warwick Conferences achieves ECOsmart Platinum accreditation 

Warwick Conferences has been awarded ECOsmart Platinum status from Greengage Solutions in recognition of its industry-leading commitment to environmental sustainability.

ECOsmart is the fastest-growing sustainable accreditation system focused on helping organisations to meaningfully fight the climate crisis. These efforts cover a range of sectors, including hotels and meeting venues. Within this industry it is increasingly recognised as the credible marque that organisations can display to demonstrate their commitment to environmental sustainability and achievement of recognised standards.

Achieving this commendation requires organisations to meet high standards in sustainability across several categories, including energy and water usage, waste management and recycling, catering, staff engagement, customers and working with suppliers that also adopt environmentally friendly approaches.

In earning this marque, Warwick Conferences demonstrated an “outstanding approach with the highest possible standard of environmental sustainability applied” and showed how it has “considered sustainability in all aspects of their business”.

The ECOsmart team also highlighted Warwick Conferences’ commitment to zero waste to landfill, access to EV charging points and elimination of single-use plastic.

Additionally, Warwick Conferences scored highly for its sustainable food and beverage management which includes sustainable products; a pledge that 75% of menus will be carbon rated green by 2024; and never serving fish included in the Marine Conservation Society ‘fish to avoid’ list.

This award comes in a timely manner for Warwick Conferences which has recently launched its Sustainability Roadmap, outlining its ambition to achieve net zero emission targets by 2030, working alongside colleagues at the University of Warwick. This builds on some of the work already underway, including reducing energy and water usage by 5 per cent year on year, enhancing campus biodiversity and planting 400 trees on-site later this month.

Paul Bartlett, Director of Conferences at Warwick Conferences, said:

“Achieving ECOsmart Platinum status is a ringing endorsement of our deep commitment to making a positive impact in the world through our approach to sustainability; it is a huge achievement to receive the highest award status available.

“Warwick Conferences is a space that can inspire change-makers and innovators, and our new Sustainability Roadmap is a vital step that we’re proud to take to helping tackle the climate emergency.

We’re focused on achieving our future goals as laid out in our Sustainability Roadmap, in conjunction with the University of Warwick’s Way to Sustainable