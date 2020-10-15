Vote for your favourite #eventtech start-up

Virtual Event Tech Live (ETL)’s competition for start-ups, formally Launchpad, is now open to the public.

Part of the show’s acclaimed focus on ‘new technologists’, the start-up competition is an opportunity for these fledgling businesses to get ideas in front of international buyers and investors.

The three with the most votes will present their tech via livestream, on day four of Event Tech Live and an expert panel of judges will rank them Bronze, Silver and Gold.

Prizes include a £5,000 marketing campaign with www.eventindustrynews.com (EIN), a one-on-one consultancy with Bournemouth 7s and a tour of the event, a specialist consultation with PR company 52eight3, an advice session with DAHLIA+ Agency and 12 months Event Tech Lab membership.

VOTE NOW and help shape the next generation of event tech. Register here to see the winners announced.

Event Tech Live runs for a full week, from Monday 2 November to Friday 6 November: https://www.eventtechlive.com