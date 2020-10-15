ShowShoppa shortlisted for two Event Technology Awards

ShowShoppa, the event industry’s leading marketplace platform for organisers, has been shortlisted for two Event Technology Awards 2020; Best New Technology Product and Best Sales Technology.

ShowShoppa is the only dedicated marketplace platform built for event organisers that creates a new revenue stream for event brands by selling exhibitor’s products and services online and all year round. The platform also generates much-needed income for event exhibitors who are reliant on event brands to drive sales and ROI.

ShowShoppa supports marketing teams by capturing ‘active buyer’ data through every transaction and product enquiry. Marketing teams can export refreshed lists of ‘active buyers’ to improve their database, and use the ShowShoppa Dashboard to identify product and category interests and trends. By building an event marketplace, marketers will have a substantial product library at their disposal to further increase online engagement with buyers and potential event visitors. Our platform is also compatible with Facebook and Instagram so event brands can host stores across social media.

ShowShoppa also supports event organiser sales teams by adding value and generating measurable revenue for exhibitors.

