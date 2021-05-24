Venue Lab signs exclusive partnership with WeWork

The Chapel at Aviation House.

Venue Lab partners with WeWork to present The Chapel at Aviation House and 16th Floor at 10 York Road – two brand new event spaces

Venue Lab (a Broadwick Group Company) is proud to present two spaces available to hire for the very first time, at two Central London WeWork locations. Presented in conjunction with WeWork, the leading flexible space provider, The Chapel at Aviation House and 16th Floor at 10 York Road strike the perfect balance between corporate and private event hire. Marrying Venue Lab’s extensive knowledge in developing award-winning event venues and WeWork’s incredible portfolio of market-leading properties, the partnership offers access to undiscovered spaces with many years of know-how and expertise in the event venue industry.

Jemma Scott, newly appointed as Head of Agency at Venue Lab commented: “I am thrilled that we are collaborating with WeWork to provide exclusive access to these incredible spaces for private hire events. Venue Lab are the market leaders in developing new and unexplored spaces, growing them into thriving event venues whilst delivering exceptional experiences for our clients. Combining our expertise with WeWork’s varied portfolio is incredibly exciting for everyone.”

The Chapel at Aviation House is set inside a beautiful Grade II listed building positioned directly opposite Holborn Tube Station and moments from Covent Garden. Self-contained and set across two floors, the upper level provides the ideal space to deliver large-scale presentations, award ceremonies, panel discussions, drinks receptions and off-site meetings for up to 100 guests, while a speakeasy social area awaits on the lower level.

Conveniently located next to Waterloo Station 16th Floor at 10 York Road sits on the South Bank of the River Thames. WeWork’s flagship office space is high-tech and versatile with sleek, modern furnishings and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The venue’s unique selling point is its huge outdoor terrace with 180-degree views of the River Thames and London’s iconic skyline. This venue is perfect for conferences, off-site meetings and networking events with the added bonus of being able to host al fresco drinks receptions, product launches and more for up to 150 guests.

16th Floor at 10 York Road.

WeWork’s Director of Events & Activations UKI, Jennie Becker, said: “We know people have been craving the togetherness and human connection of in-person events, and so we’re delighted to offer two of our most popular London spaces to allow people to safely get together once again. Our expertise in events has always been an integral part of the WeWork experience for our member companies and I’m excited that we are now able to offer more people the opportunity to experience our beautiful, unique spaces and the unmatched hospitality we’re so proud of.”

Simon Tracey, COO, Broadwick Group remarked: “Partnering with WeWork is an incredible opportunity. They are an extremely dynamic company with a fantastic international portfolio of properties. I am looking forward to seeing how The Chapel at Aviation House and 16th Floor at 10 York Road develop into sought after multifunctional event spaces.”

Both spaces are available immediately for private hire, giving exclusive access to these exciting venues for the first time since opening to non-WeWork members.

For enquiries, more information or to book a venue tour, please contact:

info@venuelab.co.uk | +44 (0)20 3319 9332 | venuelab.co.uk

