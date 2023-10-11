RX USA names new Group Vice-president of Sales

RX USA has named Indiya Okam as its new Group Vice-president of Sales. Indiya will report to Fernando Fischer, President of the Americas and will join the RX US Senior Leadership Team.

Announcing Indiya’s appointment, Fernando commented: “As a leader in exhibitions, and with our recovery underway, we need a talented sales leader who will propel us forward. And Indiya is that leader. I am delighted to welcome Indiya onboard and look forward to working with her to further develop our business: to strengthen our sales approach, empower our sales teams and create even more initiatives for our customers that add genuine value to their businesses, ensuring growth for the long term.”

Commenting on her appointment, Indiya said; “I believe in the power of building a sustainable business through face to face events. I am delighted and incredibly proud to be joining RX and the talented group of people at such a transformational time in the history of RX. I look to forward immersing myself into the collaborative culture at RX and utilizing my expertise in driving innovation, value-based business strategy, and building long-term key customer relationships to drive revenue growth for RX and for our customers.”

Indiya joins RX from Owens & Minor, a fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company, where she was Vice President of Sales, Products and Healthcare Services where she led value based and growth initiatives.

As a Leader of RX USA sales organization, Indiya will be responsible for driving revenue and sales transformation, foster career opportunities to sales talents and shape the path for sustainable growth to RX and industries we serve in USA.