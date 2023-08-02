Welcome to the Pixl Evolution Family, Matthew Aldridge!

Pixl Evolution are absolutely thrilled to announce that Matt Aldridge has joined the team as the new UK Sales Director.

Matt brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic approach to the company. With his impressive track record and passion for driving growth, they are confident that he will play a pivotal role in elevating their sales efforts in the UK market and will be instrumental in fostering strong relationships with existing clients, as well as exploring new opportunities to expand our presence across the region. His deep understanding of the industry and strategic vision will undoubtedly contribute to Pixl’s continued success and innovation.

“We are so thrilled to have Matt on board! His expertise and passion for sales will undoubtedly make a significant impact, and we can’t wait to see all the achievements we will accomplish together.

Welcome to the family, Matt”

– Guy Vellacott, CEO at Pixl / VP of ETP Europe