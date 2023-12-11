Unique Venues of London celebrates its milestone 30th anniversary

Unique Venues of London (UVL), the esteemed trade association for event venues in the capital, proudly marks its 30th anniversary, reflecting on over three decades of growth, innovation, and industry leadership. Established in 1993, UVL has evolved into a dynamic association, offering a diverse range of unique and specialist event spaces.

Originally initiated by the Natural History Museum with 18 founding members, including iconic venues like Banqueting House, Science Museum, and Tower of London, UVL aimed to support event managers working in venues, whose primary purpose is other than events. Over the years, UVL has expanded its membership to over 70 carefully selected venues, maintaining its integrity and vision. The association has played a pivotal role in shaping the event industry, providing a platform for networking, collaboration, problem-solving, and learning.

UVL’s journey began as The Independent Association of Function Venues, transforming into Unique Venues of London in 1998 to better reflect its mission. Since then, UVL has continued to grow in stature, supporting its members through regular meetings, training, and a free enquiry service connecting buyers with expert venues.

Unique Venues of London, managing director Lisa Hatswell explains:

“Our success lies in our collaborative approach, with a small, employed team and active member involvement in our Board and working groups. Thanks to the incredible community spirit we have nurtured over the last 30 years, we along with our members, have successfully navigated the challenges of working in a sector so heavily impacted over the last few years. Collectively we offer support, guidance, and tiered membership fees to ensure the continued growth and success of our member venues.”

The association has adapted to emerging trends, showcasing unique options for buyers and championing sustainability. A recent initiative includes the launch of a sustainability working group, fostering discussions among members and key suppliers to make a positive impact on the industry.

Luci Sorrell, Head of Sales, Commercial Events at Somerset House Trust adds:

“Unique Venues of London is an invaluable platform and resource for its member venues, there is simply no other member association in our industry that brings together industry leaders and like-minded individuals from a variety of unique venues in the same way. Not only does UVL provide business opportunities for all its members, but it also provides a platform for venues to share best practices and to collaborate. It is a pleasure to be able to raise awareness about UVL and share how it can support so many in our industry. I am looking forward to seeing how UVL evolves in the following years, and I am honoured to be a part of it!”

Francesca Stracqualursi, Head of Commercial Events at Museum of Brands concludes:

“I am proud to be part of such a vibrant and collaborative community of Event Professionals with a shared passion to deliver outstanding events. As a representative of one of UVL’s smaller member venues I admire its commitment and dedication to celebrating the breadth and diversity of its members. I am delighted to see UVL reach such an important milestone, and I look forward to seeing it thrive for years to come.”

As UVL enters its fourth decade, it looks forward to a brand revision and website development in 2024, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and innovation in the events industry. Its ambition to continue to support more venues is cemented as it has proudly recently welcomed Camley Street Natural Park (London Wildlife Trust), English National Ballet, National Portrait Gallery and the Young V&A to the association.

UVL remains dedicated to fostering a sense of community, driving industry trends, and ensuring its members continue to thrive in the evolving events landscape.