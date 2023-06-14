Top of Article

UK-based events and engagement agency Live Group has expanded into the Asia-Pacific region with a new office opening in Singapore and the appointment of Qinxin Khoo as client strategy director.

Khoo has over ten years’ experience working in the events and financial services sectors. She has led on events for Singapore Government organisations and agencies, including the Singapore Armed Forces and DesignSingapore Council, and with global private equity firms and financial institutions.

She will be the first member of Live Group’s international team based in the Singapore office with more team members to be announced shortly.

“For more than 45 years, Live Group has been a trusted partner to leading global brands across the world, including the Asia-Pacific region. With more client wins in-region it made perfect sense for us to have a dedicated office and on-the-ground team in Singapore to support those relationships and further business development opportunities in the area,” said Live Group chief strategy officer Stephen D. Pickett.

Qinxin Khoo added: “I am excited to be driving Live Group’s business in Singapore and expanding to the wider region as the team grows. With a focus on growing our roots and deepening the relationships on this side of the world, I look forward to bringing that Singaporean spin to Live Group and our clients.”