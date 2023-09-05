The Exhibit 3Sixty logistics team has been reappointed to oversee the logistics for Britain’s biggest festival of boating and watersports, The Southampton International Boat Show, at Mayflower Park on the 15th – 24th of September.

Exhibit 3Sixty has been appointed as the official logistics supplier to the event, which is set to display a large variety of boating attractions, including patrol boats, superyachts, sailboats and more from some of the largest marine brands in the industry.

Matthew Williams, director of Exhibit 3Sixty’s logistics division, has worked with the Southampton Boat Show for over 13 years. Building on a consistent track record of successful deliveries, he is set to make a return with Exhibit 3Sixty for its 2nd year.

The event has a 10-day build reflecting the scope of work for Exhibit 3Sixty’s logistics division. It will assemble a team of 6 to transport the boats to their desired location within the park, ready for the show’s opening on the 15th of September. With the largest boat weighing in at 11,000 kgs, the team requires 8 forklifts, telescopic and counterbalance, and a crane for 6 out of the 10 days, as well as other lifting gear, including lifting frames, jibs, slings and shackles.

Matthew Williams, director of Exhibit 3Sixty’s logistics division, stated, “Knowledge and experience are essential when approaching the buildup at The Southampton Boat Show.” Matthew continued, “Having worked with the event for over 10 years, I have found that planning and preparation plays a significant role; however, it’s adaptability that ensures the success of the event. If it rains, a forklift will rapidly sink into the ground; that’s why you must expect the unexpected and always be prepared to change plans.”