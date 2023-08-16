The Mermaid London appoints new Commercial Director

The Mermaid London has announced Jackie Harding as its new Commercial Director to revitalise the senior leadership team at the central London meetings and events space, and reinforce the venue’s long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

With a wealth of sales and marketing expertise, Jackie’s creativity, energy and tenacity will see her breathe new life into the position. Utilising her strengths in national and global brand building, new business development and client relations, she will also expand her repertoire to manage all aspects of the multipurpose events venue, from supplier, agency, and buyer relationships to management of the wider events team.

Commenting on her new role, Jackie said: “I’m thrilled to join the team at The Mermaid London and have the opportunity to further the success of such an iconic and unique events venue, particularly as it continues to build upon its substantial efforts to champion CSR and further its sustainability journey. This is a different type of role for me but I’m beyond excited for the challenge, and determined to hit the ground running and bring a new perspective to the venue with fresh and innovative ideas.”

Jackie began her career at Virgin Hotels as a Sales and Marketing Manager before becoming her own boss by co-founding venue-finding and event management company, Leading Locations Limited. In her most recent role, as Managing Partner Development at events, catering and hospitality provider, Crown Partnership, Jackie doubled the turnover of its event brand within three years, delivered bespoke processes to increase sales conversions, and developed detailed criteria to effectively identify the feasibility of potential new business acquisitions. Recognising the importance of CSR and social responsibility, and with an unrelenting determination to give back throughout her career, Jackie has consistently supported small social enterprise suppliers and advocated for communities by partnering with local charities such as those which support homelessness, adults with autism, and offenders.

Alicia Duncan, Managing Director at The Mermaid London, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jackie to our fantastic team here at The Mermaid London. Her experience and dedication are invaluable assets and her enthusiasm is infectious. It will only enhance the innovative, high-quality and flawless service we provide to our clients, and I can’t wait to work alongside Jackie to take The Mermaid London into a brighter, stronger and more sustainable future.”

Advocating a comprehensive CSR strategy which showcases the values the leading events venue is proud to champion, The Mermaid London has pledged to #MakeMeetingsMatter throughout 2023 and beyond including donating £1 from every day-delegate-rate booking and £5 for festive bookings throughout 2023 to Streets of London, a charity providing specialist support to homeless people in the capital. This is alongside strengthening its sustainability credentials, following its recent Greengage ECOsmart Gold Award win, by furthering initiatives to improve energy efficiency and reduce waste for example, as well as ensuring all team members are paid above the London Living Wage.