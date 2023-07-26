Top of Article

Skiddle has recently announced the return of its promoter bursary scheme, this year titled the Skiddle Promoter Fund, in collaboration with not-for-profit trade body, the Night Time Industries Association.

The Skiddle Promoter Fund, supported by the NTIA, which promotes the unique contribution of the nighttime industry in the UK, will be awarded to event organisers specifically running student-focused events in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Committed to supporting the next generation of party promoters, each applicant can bid for a grant of up to £1000 which must be used to organise a student-centred event in either September or October 2023. Those who are successful will not only receive financial help but will also gain invaluable advice on launch strategies, key sales dates and marketing/ticketing knowledge from our experienced in-house team.

Skiddle and the NTIA are calling out for student event organisers to apply now, to get their hands on the funds to put on the very best live experiences around the country, ushering in a new generation of promoters and further strengthening the UK’s world-beating events sector.

Lisa Braithwaite, Senior Marketing Manager at Skiddle, said:

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Skiddle Promoter Fund, in collaboration with the NTIA. Having been in the industry for over 20 years, it is very important to us to ensure the continuity of events and night-time culture across the UK.

“Supporting new promoters is what Skiddle is all about, and we’re excited to see what ideas and concepts come out of this student-focused bursary scheme. The deadline is fast approaching so be sure to get in your application now to ensure you’re in with a chance of getting some money to put towards your event.”

Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA, added:

“We are extremely excited to announce our collaboration with Skiddle’s Promoter Fund, which will give thousands of promoters an opportunity to access well-needed funding for their events.

“It’s amazing to see companies like Skiddle investing in the future of the sector, encouraging new ideas and concepts to keep an extremely important industry moving forward even during these uncertain times.”

The Skiddle Promoter Fund is now open to promoters who can register their interest in the bursary via the link below. The deadline for all applications is Monday 31st July 2023. Those who are chosen to receive the bursary will be contacted via email in the weeks following.

Apply for the Skiddle Promoter Fund HERE