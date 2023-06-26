Top of Article

RIBA at 66 Portland Place in Marylebone has revealed that the Wren Room, situated on the 6th floor of its Art Deco building, is now available for corporate event hire.

This flexible, blank canvas space features floor to ceiling windows on both sides with views across the rooftops of London and plenty of natural daylight for a productive meeting experience. A wrapround roof terrace accessed through the north-facing doors is available as part of the room hire and is the perfect addition for breakouts and refreshments.

The Wren Room is the ideal setting for meetings, conferences, training sessions, lunches and receptions with capacity for up to 57 guests. With no fixed layout clients have the opportunity to configure the space and seating as they wish dependent on their event and objectives.

Thomas Morgan, Head of Venues and Events Delivery at RIBA at 66 Portland Place, comments: “We’re pleased to be adding another event venue to our vast offering at 66 Portland Place. The Wren Room is a versatile, open-plan space with the wrapround terrace a key feature and added bonus for events. With north and south facing full-height windows, this light filled room looks set to be a popular addition.”

The Wren Room is available for both full day, half day and evening hire from £1,500 +VAT, with a 25% discount applicable to charities. A DDR package is also available.