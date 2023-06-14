Top of Article

Raccoon Media Group, award-winning organisers of the National Running Show, National Outdoor Expo, National Equine Show, National Cycling Show and National Snow Show, has confirmed that they are now the owners of the Allergy and Free From and Just V Shows following a purchase of the brands and assets from liquidators appointed by F2F Events Ltd.

Dates for the next event will be 22 – 23 June 2024 and will be held at Olympia London. Nathalie Davies, MD, Raccoon Media Group said ‘We are thrilled to add these two established and successful events to our portfolio and have already had some fantastic conversations with key stakeholders in the industry. We’re confident that we can make these events a real success with a great deal of synergy from our existing consumer portfolio focusing on healthy lifestyles and nutrition.”