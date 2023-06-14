British Motor Museum Conference and Exhibition Centre invests further with an additional flexible event space – South Wing 5

Top of Article

Award-winning leading Midlands conference and events venue, The British Motor Museum has extended it’s South Wing following continued expansion in line with client demand.

Within only six months after an initial £70k investment, the conference centre has been developed further to offer South Wing 5. This spacious room seating up to 110 delegates boasts natural daylight and direct vehicular access making it an ideal space for conferences, product launches and exhibitions. South wing 5 is complemented by South Wing 1-4 which are excellent breakout spaces to create a self contained event experience.

Direct vehicular access offers exceptional ease of loading right up to the event space itself minimising the time and effort in arranging the logistics and delivery of large-scale display product and associated equipment. The South Wing offers five conference spaces totalling 477sqm of flexible conference and exhibition space. Each room in the South Wing is fully air-conditioned and equipped with the latest data projectors and benefit from the Museum’s free 1Gbps Wi-Fi.

The South Wing offers a range of flexible spaces comprising South Wing 1, 3 and 4 each offering space for up to 50 delegates. South Wing 4 offers additional scalable event space and can be divided into 2 smaller rooms, via a partition wall, each with its own entrance. South Wing 2 offers a smaller more intimate space taking up to 16 delegates theatre style.

Toby Batchelor, Head of Commerce at the British Motor Museum commented, “We are delighted to announce South Wing 5 which further demonstrates our commitment and investment and even greater choice for our clients. This large modern event space further extends the South Wing and offers several scalable break-out options for delegates. We pride ourselves in supporting a unique delegate experience and to this end we provide all British Motor Museum conference delegates with free access to the adjoining British Motor Museum collection which is easily accessed directly from the South Wing”.