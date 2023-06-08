Top of Article

The UK drinks industry and the public’s drinks enthusiasts alike, will come together on SaturdayJune 17th for the launch of Positive Spirits, the new onedayevent experience from sustainable events agency Legacy Events, taking place at White Rabbit Studios in Shoreditch, London.

The sustainable spirits drinks category is growing rapidly in the UK, and it’s easy to see why. With more people looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact and make conscious choices when it comes to their consumption habits, there has never been a better time for sustainable spirit options.

In recent years, the UK market share of eco-friendly spirits has grown by an impressive 20%. This growth can be attributed largely to consumer demand – with more people wanting ethically sourced products that don’t harm the environment or exploit workers. In addition, many distilleries have taken steps towards sustainability themselves; from using renewable energy sources such as solar power in production processes through to reducing waste output and packaging materials used.

The size of this sector is currently estimated at around £2 billion annually in terms of sales – however these figures could rise even further if we continue on our current trajectory with sustainability initiatives within the industry.

Legacy Founder and CEO Abena Fairweather said “We’re excited to announce the launch of Positive Spirits, a drinks event with a difference – with a dedicated focus on sustainability. We look forward to showcasing high quality innovators and changemakers, as well as an exciting day for both trade and the public.”

Positive Spirits will feature an exhibition of 30 handpicked sustainable and ethically conscious drinks brands and products.

Attendees can expect tastings and live mixology stations, sustainable world food, live music and entertainment, drinks, industry networking, interactive workshops, and a future-looking programme of conference sessions.

Want to attend to learn more about running sustainable events, network and listen to new industry innovations? Grab your free trade tickets here using the code LIQUOR1706

For more information contact positivespirits@legacy-events.com

Advertisement Feature