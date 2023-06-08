Top of Article

Aspects, the dedicated events space at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, has been named the national ‘Business Events Venue of the Year’ by VisitEngland during a prestigious awards ceremony last night (7 June). The state-of-the-art, flexible events facility, with a capacity for functions of up to 500 guests, offers spectacular and inspirational views of the memorials, gardens and woodlands located within the 150-acre grounds of the Nation’s year-round place to Remember.

“Our business facilities in Aspects are state-of-the-art, but it is the unyielding efforts of our incredible team that transform it into a world-class venue,” explains Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum Lead. “We host hundreds of events a year, varying in both scale and nature, including board meetings, product launches, and national conferences, in addition to Remembrance events, family functions and live entertainment. The versatility of the event spaces and the dedication of our team members provide assurance to organisers that they will be able to realise their vision for an event in Aspects.”

The winners of VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023 were announced on 7 June 2023 at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter. The National Memorial Arboretum was longlisted after winning the Enjoy Staffordshire Business Events Venue of the Year category in March 2023, and made the shortlist of three venues after judges evaluated dozens of highly competitive entries from across the country.

Aspects at the National Memorial Arboretum is a centrally located contemporary events facility for between 10 and 500 guests, featuring state-of-the-art AV that can be used to facilitate hybrid events and high-end awards ceremonies. The stylish lounge and bar offer spectacular views across the Arboretum and the flexible event spaces are filled with natural daylight. The Arboretum’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in the operation of Aspects, including the use of local suppliers, increasing plant-based menu options, adopting zero waste to landfill, and a new onsite Kitchen Herb Garden which has helped reduce the need to buy herbs and edible flowers for menus and cocktails.

The Arboretum is also home to hundreds of stories that resonate with business visitors; tales of camaraderie, inspirational leadership and accounts of sheer strength and resilience. While many of these stories are born out of uniquely difficult circumstances, they encourage business visitors to shift perspective and think differently about the challenges they face, proving a positive and powerful source of inspiration.

“What sets an Aspects meeting, conference or event apart is the uniquely thought-provoking and inspirational setting offered by the Arboretum. We encourage Aspects delegates to explore our 150-acre site, either independently or as part of one of our facilitated activities designed to promote well-being and mindfulness,” continued Mark. “On every occasion, they inevitably return motivated by the truly inspirational stories of service and sacrifice that are commemorated by the more than 400 memorials nestled within our garden and woodland landscape.”

The VisitEngland Business Events Venue of the Year award recognises business events venues that ‘demonstrate an excellent understanding of the market, exceeding the expectations of their clients and have a strategic plan for future development within this area, with clear goals’.