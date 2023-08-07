Nominations open for the coveted ESSA Awards 2023

The Event Supplier and Services Association’s (ESSA) Annual Awards are back this November and promise to be bigger and better than ever before as they set the stage to celebrate even more of the sector’s finest talent.

The most anticipated event in ESSA’s annual calendar has been honouring inspirational individuals, teams and organisations, big and small, who have demonstrated exceptional work during the previous 12 months since 2017.

This year, nominations have opened for an incredible 14 categories – seven of which are new for 2023 – the most categories ever seen at the ESSA Awards in recognition of the broad spectrum of excellence seen across the thriving events industry.

To complement the existing awards category line up, new categories for 2023 include Best Stand Builder, AV & Production, Print, Logistics and Full-Service Contractor.

All nominations will be assessed by an expert panel of judges. The categories are:

ESSA Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award

ESSA Young Person Award

ESSA Member Company Award

ESSA Unsung Hero

Best Organiser

Best Venue

Sustainability

Print **NEW for 2023**

AV & Production **NEW for 2023**

Logistics **NEW for 2023**

Full-Service Contractor **NEW for 2023**

Best Stand Build under 10 sqm **NEW for 2023**

Best Stand Build under 30 sqm **NEW for 2023**

Best Stand Build over 30 sqm **NEW for 2023**

ESSA Director Andrew Harrison said: “In recognition of the innovation and brilliance we see continually evolving across the industry, we felt that it was only right to expand our categories to shine a spotlight on more of the excellence and best practice exhibited by our members and the wider sector. It is purely down to their appetite and commitment for positive change, and their continual desire to push boundaries for the greater good, that we see our industry go from strength to strength, and it is only right that this is acknowledged so that more can learn and benefit from such inspirational and talented individuals and teams.”

Every ESSA member is eligible to submit an entry, which is free to enter. Individuals must be nominated by a colleague or associate. Full details and application forms can be found here. Completed forms and portfolios of evidence must be submitted by 5pm on Friday 13 October 2023.

The awards will be presented after the ESSA Conference at ESSA’s annual Dinner and Awards hosted at the Warwick Conferences, The University of Warwick, Coventry on Thursday 30 November 2023 in conjunction with headline sponsor beMatrix.

Tickets will be on sale from September and full ESSA members will receive two complimentary tickets for the ESSA Conference, Dinner and Awards. Additional tickets start from £90 plus VAT.