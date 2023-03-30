Top of Article

Spatial analytics specialist Meshh has announced the appointment of Georgia Williams to the role of account executive at its London office.

Williams will be working with the team to help build stronger partnerships and deliver actionable insight and metrics for clients.

Williams holds a master’s degree in sports business management from Sheffield Hallam University, where she developed her skills in strategic planning, financial analysis, sport event management and sports marketing. Williams was a student placement for four months with Formula E where she first came into contact with Meshh.

Caroline McGuckian, CEO of Meshh, said, “Georgia’s qualifications and previous experience with Formula E made her an ideal candidate for the position. Her familiarity with the motorsport industry and understanding of problems our clients’ face has given her a strong foundation of skills that we look forward to helping her develop further.”

McGuckian added, “With her commitment to continuous growth and eagerness to learn more about Meshh and the industries we work in, Georgia is already proving to be a great addition to the team.”

Williams said, “Sport has always been a great passion of mine, but it has been interesting to learn more about the wide range of sectors in which Meshh technology is deployed. I’m looking forward to being able to explore these industries and begin building strong relationships with our clients.”