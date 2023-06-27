Top of Article

The Event Tech Live (ETL) Launchpad will return to ETL London this November and includes the globally acclaimed Launchpad Competition. The competition is open exclusively to Launchpad exhibitors and has been a catalyst for notoriety and success.

To enter the competition, companies will need to be exhibiting within the Event Tech Live London 2023 Launchpad and either a start-up or launching a brand-new product.

Launchpad companies will be shortlisted by an industry vote starting on the 1st of September 2023 with the top three announced on the 15th of November (day 1 of ETL London). On day 2 of Event Tech Live (16th November) each of these companies will have the opportunity to deliver a presentation in front of a live audience and an expert panel of judges.

The winning companies will be awarded Bronze, Silver or Gold – with significant prizes on offer for each winner – Including a £5,000 marketing campaign with Event Industry News.

ETL London 2022 Launchpad winner Michael Kamleitner of Walls.io, says: “Presenting our social media walls in the competition was a blast – doing a live product demo (“create your branded social wall in one-minute time”) in front of the audience was an adrenaline rush for me! 😉 Winning the competition was the cherry-on-top!

“For start-ups who want to break into the Event Tech scene, ETL Launchpad is an easy recommendation – an affordable, turn-key booth and industry exposure make it a must-have for everyone! “

Launchpad spaces are extremely limited. Contact the team today on sales@eventtechlive.com to secure your space.

To enter the 2023 Launchpad Competition please complete the form here.

Entries must be received by the 31st of August 2023