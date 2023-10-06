Kelsey Acoustics; A Name Rooted In Sound

Kelsey Acoustics has long been known as one of the top providers of interconnectivity solutions for pro sound. Today, the British company’s cable and connector infrastructure packages tour the world with leading artists and are installed in studios, theatres and venues everywhere.

Take a look at Kelsey’s long list of clients and you’ll see names such as Abbey Road and Metropolis studios, Glastonbury, V and Homelands festivals, plus touring artists such as Radiohead, Björk, Robbie Williams, The Killers, Jamiroquai, Mel C, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and many more. If you’ve been to a few gigs or theatre shows in the last 30 years, chances are you’ve listened to sound that’s been delivered down a Kelsey cable.

Founded by Bill Kelsey and Jim Morris, Kelsey Acoustics (then named Kelsey-Morris) started life as a PA and mixing console manufacturer for the touring market. Soon after it became apparent that substandard interconnections were all too prevalent, badly affecting the quality of sound systems. Richard Vickers (who was then working with them) became passionate about interconnection technology and when he acquired the business from Bill Kelsey in 1991 he focussed the company’s energy and expertise in this area. Kelsey Acoustics was born…

Since then, Kelsey has grown from strength to strength, adding hardware and mains distribution technology to its portfolio. It is now one of the leading professional infrastructure brands worldwide. Truly committed to providing top quality solutions, Kelsey has invested much time and expertise in creating a range of products for the professional audio and lighting industry. Technological advancements require we stay in a state of constant evolution, tailoring our product to ensure they make the best use of today’s resources.

Kelsey’s Premier Power Distribution Units:

Elevating Power Distribution in Every Setting – Kelsey’s premium range of power distribution units are engineered and built for unwavering reliability, these units stand as the ultimate solution for efficient power distribution across stages, studios, and touring environments. Immerse yourself in the pinnacle of craftsmanship and durability as our units, encased in robust steel casings, conquer even the most demanding scenarios. While our user-friendly designs ensures a hassle-free experience.

Versatility Meets Precision – Our extensive power distribution unit range is tailored to match your unique needs, whether you’re orchestrating a grand concert in a sprawling venue, fine-tuning sound in a professional recording studio, or navigating the challenges of a rigorous tour, Kelsey provides the perfect power distribution unit that seamlessly integrates into your environment.

The Kelsey Advantage – Designed to surpass the highest industry standards, our units provide a professional-grade solution that consistently delivers exceptional outcomes. Settle for nothing less than seamless operation and the utmost convenience – Choose Kelsey’s power distribution units and unlock a new era of power distribution.

