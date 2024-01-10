Identity names Olivier Vallee as Managing Director

Identity, Europe’s fastest growing events business, has appointed Olivier Vallee as Managing Director, as the business continues its international growth strategy and begins another year as one of the most recognised events brands in the global industry.

The announcement comes after the business completed the delivery of its second Conference of Parties (COP) event, this time in Dubai, widely considered one of the most powerful global events of its kind. It also follows another successful delivery, by the agency, of London’s, now iconic, New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations.

These global events will form a central part of Olivier’s ambition for the business internationally as the wider brand continues its ambitions around the world. His experience across the events industry is perfectly aligned to these objectives, following roles in leading agencies from George P Johnson and 2Heads, to his most recent position at Nteractive.

Olivier has also been an integral part of the event programmes of some incredibly high profile, international brands, including, Rolls-Royce, Cisco, Airbus, BBC, IBM, Microsoft, Vodafone, Salesforce, GSMA, Gartner, working on events from conferences and product launches, to exhibitions, incentives, and sales meetings.

“Olivier’s appointment follows another remarkable year for our business and the beginning of an exciting 2024. It also allows us to continue to be brave, innovative, and ambitious with our plans for the future,” comments Michael Gietzen, Group CEO, Identity. “He’s a visionary leader, he’s an event professional through and through and he does it by creating cultures and teams through a positive, human-first approach. He’s a great addition to the team.”

Olivier added, “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, joining one of the fastest growing brands in the events industry, being part of an incredible group of people, and handling some of the most recognised events on the planet. We have the talent and experience, and clients who really believe in what we do.”

He concludes, “I’ve been involved in many international businesses and this move, from a UK company to an international group, is extremely exciting. There is some amazing talent in the agency, I’m really keen to learn from it, collaborate with it and together create amazing human experiences internally and externally.”