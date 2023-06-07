Top of Article

On the 27th and 28th of June, businesses including Google, eBay, Nestle, Hubilo, Microsoft, OpsNest, London & Partners, GSK, Conference News, Whitespace Group, M&G Investments, Starling Bank, emc3, ExCeL and other event, business and finance leading organisations will unite at Reset Connect London, the UK’s largest sustainability and net-zero event bridging the gap between sustainability change-makers, business leaders, government and funding.

It is the flagship event of London Climate Action Week, a week dedicated to driving conversation, insights and action to accelerate the UK and global climate ambition.

With over 5,000 attendees, 250 exhibitors and 350 speakers already registered, the event urges a reset of mindsets, business models, new behaviours and a redefining of sustainability. It caters to event professionals reducing the impact of their events, re-evaluating their supply chains, impact on communities, understanding the latest tech to reduce event and business emissions, making events inclusive and accessible, avoiding greenwashing, using sustainability to grow audiences and reputation, find funding and investment and future proofing their businesses.

This year’s Global Exhibitions Day, 07 June 2023, looks at the impact of exhibitions on facilitating communication and collaboration across industries and marketplaces. According to UFI, “as the industry works on reducing their environmental footprint through the Net Zero Carbon Initiative, events and exhibitions are places to work on solutions to the climate crisis.”

Reset Connect London is a valuable combination of both GED pillars. It’s core purpose is to accelerate environmental and social action across industries. Duncan Reid, CEO and Co-founder of Reset Connect, said: “With events having such pivotal roles in influencing their respective industries, event organisers alongside business leaders and finance are crucial players to fight climate action.

There is so much value in cross-industry collaboration. We have dedicated events content to help the industry transition to net-zero and make adoption of sustainable practices second nature but are also addressing the progress and learnings (and challenges) from other industries such as the built environment, food, fashion and finance that we can learn from.

Investment and funding are instrumental in driving climate action for event profs to government to business, so we ensure all industries have access to the insight, knowledge and contacts to ensure finance is not a block in their climate ambitions.”

Reset Connect London is hosting a variety of free to attend sessions with events and business thought leaders from The Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge with JMIC’s President James Rees; Innovations in Tech to Reduce Event Impact with Hubilo, WeTrack, Waves Connects and Electralime Marketing; UK Events Agencies: Reinventing Around Sustainability with Conference News, emc3 and Identity. There are also key event industry updates happening alongside the event including The Ops Nest ‘One Change: A Challenge to Event Leaders’, taking place 28 June for senior event industry leaders to challenge the event industry in making ONE change! This initiative calls for the wider industry to embark on an action based strategy to make one change a month in diversity, sustainability, accessibility or in trading fairly. The isla Member Update will also take place 28 June for isla members to connect and share insights from across the events ecosystem.

With exhibitions evidently impacting across industries and marketplaces, Reset Connect London is keen to ensure content is able to be applied to any industry.

With key learnings from IKEA, GSK, Balfour Beatty, Chapter Zero and Whitespace Group on Overseeing the Sustainability Transformation within Major Corporates,Electrolux, Currys, WRAP, Be Better and Magical Mushroom Companydiscussing Global Brands, Addressing Overproduction, Waste and Packaging. Driving Behaviour Change Across Sectors through to Building Brands and Behaviours: Creating Customer Propositions that Deliver on Sustainability Goals, Avoid Greenwash and Destroying the Planet with Good Innovation, My Net Zero, WPP, Danone UK & Ireland and Clarasys.

With dedicated tracks for finance and investment, city and government as well as specialist hubs for people and careers, innovation & technology there is something for everyone.

Reset Connect London is free to register and attend, ensuring the tools to address climate change and opportunity to be actively involved in networked change are accessible to all.