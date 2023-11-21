Eventwell brings Quiet Room to the AEV conference for a third consecutive year

The non-profit social enterprise, EventWell, returned to the Association of Event Venues annual AEV Conference for its third consecutive year as the conference’s well-being partner on 17 November 2023 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London.

For 2023, EventWell set up a Quiet Room, which provided a calm and safe space for delegates as well as emotional and practical support from its trained and experienced team.

Alden Arnold, Project Manager at the Association of Event Venues, explained, “In a world where everything is moving at 100mph and we are surrounded by a million distractions – social media, work pressures and deadlines – it’s important to be able to find quiet space to rebalance and reset. We were delighted to welcome EventWell to our conference for the third time, who provided their quiet room that allowed our delegates to do just that.”

Helen Moon, CEO and founder of EventWell, said, “We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with the AEV again! Its team and members are passionate about advocating for mental health, well-being and neuroinclusion and finding ways to expand the support available to members and the wider industry.”

The Event Industry Alliance (EIA), which includes the AEV, AEO, and ESSA, partnered with EventWell in 2021 to support its members and community. Since the start of the partnership EventWell has provided Quiet Rooms for multiple EIA events.

“Providing delegates with a space to take a break and decompress can make a huge difference in their overall experience, especially for those who are neurodivergent. By bringing our Quiet Rooms to the AEV conference, we hope we have made a positive impact and made the event more accessible and comfortable for everyone who came to see us.” Moon concluded.