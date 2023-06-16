Eventwell brings Evolution Dome to the 2023 Epsom Derby

Top of Article

Temporary inflatable structure specialist, Evolution Dome, deployed two 6m Domes at the 2023 Epsom Derby on June 3, 2023 to support the neuroinclusive social enterprise, Eventwell and external event production team, Creative Output, creating a quiet space for children at the event’s Family Festival.

Helen Moon, Chief Executive, Eventwell, explains, “With all the excitement of race day, we wanted to make sure that the Family Festival served as a place where children could unwind and escape from the main event while still having fun.”

The Eventwell team hosted and supervised the space throughout the day, providing books, toys and sensory resources for attendees to relax.

Moon continued, “Using Evolution Dome’s inflatable structures allowed us to create visually calming spaces with plenty of room for activities, and most importantly, the insulated walls also meant that children stayed cool and safe in the hot weather.”

Ashley Austin, director of Evolution Dome, said, “It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with Helen and the team. Their commitment to building inclusive experiences in the events industry is inspiring.”

“Our inflatable structures were designed to ensure that event attendees are happy and comfortable no matter the location, which has the added benefit of making them the perfect setting for breakout areas and quiet rooms. They are built to reduce the amount of sound coming in, regulate temperature through the insulated walls and allow plenty of options for clients like Eventwell to customise the space to fit their visitor’s specific needs.”