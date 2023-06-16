Top of Article

Leading full-service video and lighting company, 4Wall Europe, added Elation Proteus Rayzor Blade™ tilt FX bars to inventory this past spring and immediately deployed the units on the European leg of Depeche Mode’s “Momento Mori” world tour. The Proteus Rayzor Blade is a tiltable linear LED light that can function as a wash, strobe or FX light, all inside a compact IP65 design.

Darren Poultney, Managing Director EMEA at 4Wall Europe, commented on the purchase, “We are thrilled to have invested in these impressive fixtures from Elation and to continue to grow our lighting fleet for concert touring, corporate events, exhibitions and beyond. The high-demand fixtures touched down in our warehouses and were very quickly prepped for Depeche Mode’s world tour, supported by our 4Wall US team who delivered the fixtures on the US leg. We can’t wait to see the results.”

Available with 6 or 12 independently controlled 60W LEDs, the Proteus Rayzor Blade zooms tight to 6° for mid-air beams and out to 45° for washes and a 210° tilt rotation allows them to position dynamically during a show. Two high-intensity strobe lines of cool white LED dots run along the length of the unit, and they include Elation’s proprietary SparkLED™ twinkle effect for added design choice. See 4Wall’s Proteus Rayzor Blade video here.

The lighting fixture has been part of Jason Baeri’s lighting design since the start of the “Momento Mori” world tour in March in California. “The Rayzor Blade is a nice take on the bar light and fit that role really well,” he stated. “It’s a really high-output fixture with clean color mixing and a zoom that has a great range. They definitely help to ground the downstage edge of the picture.” Elation Artiste Monet, Artiste Mondrian and Artiste Rembrandt moving heads also feature in Baeri’s design.

Sale of the Proteus Rayzor Blade units to 4Wall took place through Elation’s exclusive distribution partner in the UK, Entedi, working closely with Elation Business Development Manager Graham Hill. The purchase continues Elation’s recent strong growth in the UK and complements nicely other 4Wall Europe investments in Elation fixtures.