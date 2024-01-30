Ellen Mutimer wins the Chris Peacock Young Champion of Change Award

Ellen Mutimer, Strategic Events and Meetings Consultant at Inntel has won the inaugural Chris Peacock Young Champion of Change Award

The award is beam’s tribute to Chris, co-founder of Conference Care who was an integral driving force for the association for many years and a true advocate for encouraging the industry’s talent to shine, a champion of the future generation and for protecting the planet.

beam member companies were invited to nominate someone within their organisation aged 25 or under who made a positive impact in their business or in their wider community in 2023.

In announcing Ellen as the winner at the recent beam gala dinner at The Slate at the University of Warwick, Becki Hollis, Operations Director of Conference Care, said: “Ellen not only excels in the core values that Chris believed in, she takes genuine pride in helping and supporting those around her. Her compassion for people and the planet is so effortless we’re convinced it’s ingrained in her DNA. She has been involved in some fantastic initiatives to help save the planet, seamlessly merging her passion and profession to make a positive impact.”

Becki Hollis who was also one of judges for the award, was joined in assessing the finalists by Robert Kenward at You Search & Select, Alistair Turner of EIGHTPR.

Ellen was one of four outstanding finalists, along with Megan Earl of Hotel and Travel Solutions (HTS), Charlotte Edgley of VBX and Ellie Kean of Agiito.

Ellen said: “‘Winning the Chris Peacock Young Champion of the Year Award was a great surprise. I feel honoured to receive this recognition and extremely proud to be part of such a progressive and dynamic industry. I am eagerly looking forward to all the positive changes that are yet to come.’