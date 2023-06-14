EFM introduces supersize Riyadh warehouse

Top of Article

EFM Global has opened a 43,000sq ft warehouse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (KSA), further highlighting its commitment to the region.

Strategically located, with the onus on the quality and security EFM facilities are renowned for, the traditional, base level structure is designed to support growth for existing and for new customers.

In the Middle East since 2008, EFM has provided for tours, festivals, film, international sports, exhibitions and much more – Kendrick Lamar, MDLBEAST Soundstorm, Desert Warrior, the Dubai World Cup closing ceremony and the Amakin Exhibition a handful of recent projects.

The size and scale of its Riyadh facility puts EFM in a unique position in terms of competitors’ capacity in Saudi Arabia and the company is looking forward to the difference it will make to clients’ event ambitions and execution.

Group CEO, Mike Llewellyn, comments: “Having recently celebrated 15 years in Dubai it feels really good to add to our Saudi Arabia/Middle East footprint.

“A significant investment in the future, the new warehouse is one of our biggest and, in such a burgeoning events market with so many projects in the pipeline, we anticipate space there being in high demand.” With an experienced management and operational network in Dubai supporting the fast-growing Riyadh team, in step with demand, EFM can also assist with an Importer of Record (IOR) service for event equipment in KSA.