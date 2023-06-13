Event Technology Awards 2023 Judge Spotlight: Kathryn Frankson

Top of Article

Kathryn Frankson is the Global Director of Marketing at Money20/20, the disruptive leader in fintech events. After 48 straight quarters selling exhibition space and custom event sponsorships, Kathryn held a 15 year tenure with event juggernauts UBM and Informa as Director of Event Marketing. Kathryn now leads the global marketing efforts for Money20/20 with a focus on best in class brand campaigns and experiential storytelling.

How long have you worked in the events industry?

Long enough to know that it is never dull, is forever evolving and attracts the most creative, passionate people.

What is the proudest moment of your career?

Finding a way to connect more deeply, tap into new ideas and be of service to my team and our industry during and post pandemic.

If you didn’t work in events – what would you be doing?

I’d be a writer.

Who inspires you professionally?

Anyone who is consistently willing to create original content.

Have you ever won an award (personal or professional)? If so – how did it make you feel?

Yes, and winning an award for work you are passionate about is a powerful, validating feeling.

Do you feel that event organisers views of event tech have changed in the past few years?

Absolutely. The expectations and needs have shifted in ways that really demand technology that serves the customer, provides insights and integrates with existing platforms.

What was the last piece of personal tech that you purchased?

Do baby monitors count. 🙂

The Event Technology Awards are celebrating their eleventh year and will once again recognise the achievements of companies delivering digital and technological solutions to the events industry. Winners will be crowned at a ceremony on the 15th of November 2023 after day one of Event Tech Live London. Entries close on the 31st of July 2023. ENTER HERE.