DRPG announce closure of CMD Fireworks and Pyrotechnics

DRPG have announced the closure of CMD (Corporate Media Displays), the brand responsible for pyrotechnics, fireworks and large outdoor displays for the group over the last ten years.

The groups board members unanimously decided on the closure due to the department practices not aligning with the sustainable ethos and environmental standard upheld by DRPG, now a B Corp certified company.

Pyrotechnics and fireworks release many contaminants which can contribute to climate change, including carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen, sulphur dioxide, and particulate matter. Following a firework display, local air quality is negatively affected, leading to toxic haze and inhalants, which if ingested can be damaging to the lungs and heart. That is without mentioning the social impact and noise pollution, which is often distressing for animals. DRPG understand this and believes it can offer equally exciting yet safer displays for award ceremonies and other celebratory events.

During the pandemic, DRPG demonstrated a solution with projection mapping, which used interactive imagery projected in largescale across the exterior of its studio complex. It was a celebration dedicated to the hardworking NHS staff at the time.

Creative Technologist at DRPG, Nick Fagan talks of another exciting solution to offer instead of fireworks and pyrotechnics: “We’ve taken an interest in using drones to create more sustainable displays that are as equally expressive as traditional fireworks, but more importantly, fully customisable and renewable.

“Unlike fireworks, drones can be programmed for more than one event, saving loads on resources, both material and technical. We certainly have the electricity to power them, for instance our solar powered headquarters in Hartlebury often exports more to the grid than we use. Drones are becoming more and more affordable each year, and that’s only one solution.”

CEO Dale Parmenter commented, “At DRPG, we believe ourselves a convoy of sustainability, putting people and place at the forefront of our beliefs, aspiring to benefit all through our services. The closure of CMD has enabled us to make positive change so we can excel further in the environmental and sustainability landscape. We are the first and only Comms agency to win the Queen’s Award for Sustainability. And we honour this, not with a bang, but a drive to do good.”

DRPG was the first agency to be accredited with ISO 14001 and 20121 and, most recently, it obtained B Corp status and maintained the Platinum IIP accreditation.