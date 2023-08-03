Destination Emirates Old Trafford

Working at Emirates Old Trafford since 2013, Angela Hobson has been sales director at the home to Lancashire County Cricket club for more than three years.

Talking to host James Dickson just after the third Ashes Test had decided the series, Australia retaining the urn, Angela does the detail about the venue’s massive redevelopment – a £45m programme over 15 years.

She discusses the planning and delivery behind a Test match and Emirates Old Trafford’s new-look provision for the greater events model, the Point controversy, getting other elements of the portfolio up to standard, the versatility of the Pavilion and the Player & Media Centre.

Angela Hobson goes on to detail the ecological terrace and the greater sustainability picture, the Sensory Room and the on-site 150-bedroom Hilton Garden Inn, replete with pitch views and balconies, and providing for everything from 60,000 cap concerts to conferences to board meetings. And beyond those boundaries…

