Church House, Westminster: A Venue for All

We are a historic and iconic venue located in the heart of London. We believe that events should be accessible for all, and as such have ensured our spaces reflect that. Our beautiful Grade II listed building has stunning heritage features, yet modern facilities and amenities, enabling inclusive events.

Our entrances at Dean’s Yard and Great Smith Street both have accessible facilities including ramps and lifts that allow users to navigate our venue without impediment. We provide access ramps to stages suitable for speakers requiring this facility, our lifts have also been fitted with mirrors and voice synthesisers that make audio announcements for sight-impaired visitors. Induction loops can also be made available upon request.

Talk to our team today about your accessibility requirements; as we have a number of provisions that are also available upon request, such as sign language interpreters.

Our venue has been adapted to ensure accessibility throughout:

More information about our accessibility provisions can be found at www.churchhouseconf.co.uk

Bring your event vision to life with Church House, Westminster. Contact our team today on 020 7390 1590 or via email at sales@churchhouseconf.co.uk.

Sponsored Content