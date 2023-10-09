beam Agency Spotlight: Conference Care Limited & Carbon Consultancy

Member name: Conference Care Limited & Carbon Consultancy

Date formed: 01/04/1995

No of annual events supported: 5,000+

Staff: 43+

Offices: Hinckley & Edinburgh

Mantra: To inspire, innovate, and create change, helping people to reach their goals and share success.

Formation:

Conference Care was formed by two ex-hotel operations managers, Andrew Deakin and Chris Peacock. They had a big dream, lots of drive, and the ambition to make a difference. In 1995, they founded Conference Care Ltd (back then Conference Care UK) to provide two key things:

1. A high-quality service to event planners – Andrew and Chris saw a gap between what venues were able to offer customers in the planning process, and what customers actually expected and needed. Conference Care was created to bridge this gap.

2. A safe and happy working environment – From the outset, Conference Care has always been about providing a good work-life balance, and this ethos continues to this day.

Leadership:



Our Senior Leadership Team, made up of Pauline Beattie – Sales Director, Rebecca Hollis – Operations Director, and Amanda Riley – Finance Director, are the driving force behind day to day running of the business at Conference Care. As Managing Director, Andrew Deakin steers the growth of the business at a strategic level.



Pauline brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the sales strategy and team with more than 20 years service in the business.



Rebecca began her journey at Conference Care as an event consultant and has risen through the ranks to ensure our operations run without a hitch.



Amanda came to us from outside the world of events, bringing expert financial knowledge and insight to the business, which she now also shares with the industry at large.



Andrew loves seeing the team flourish and supporting people to achieve their goals.

What benefits do you value from being a member of beam?



When we first joined Beam – back when it was called the HBAA in 1998 – we saw significant value in networking with like-minded individuals. We soon realised you get out as much as you put in, which is why we continue to be members and have our say today. We’ve taken our involvement seriously over the years, undertaking various roles including Chair and Treasurer. We helped write the code of conduct which is now common practice in the industry, and have been part of challenges to raise money for the charities that BEAM supports. Currently, Pauline Beattie is an active member of the Sustainability Action Group.



More recently, Amanda Riley has been part of a BEAM steering group creating a toolkit for partners to tackle the changing landscape of billback and credit facilities within the events sector and Pauline Beattie is an active member of the Sustainability Action Group.



There is so much value in being part of the organisation, and we’ll continue to play our part in supporting best practice in the industry in the future.

Key services and sectors served:



Conference Care is more than a venue finder. We help businesses in every sector host, run, reduce the carbon footprint of, and digitise their events. Our expert venue-finding team will help you find a quirky space, a local team meeting spot, or a room for a large-scale exhibition—whatever you need. Our event management experts will be by your side, ensuring your event runs smoothly, saving you time & effort, and solving problems before they even occur. Our carbon consultancy team will give you a clear understanding of your event’s carbon footprint, and help you make meaningful reductions in carbon emissions. Our accommodation solutions help you manage group bookings, conference allocations, overseas delegations, or guests looking for a home away from home experience while they are relocating or on secondment. Finally, our digital services will enhance your event in every way, streamlining the delegate journey, creating new revenue streams, attracting new attendees, and more.

All of our solutions are tailor-made to support the challenges our clients face in delivering successful event programmes. We’ve met them head-on and developed innovative new solutions to tackle them. This is the heart of business—we are problem solvers. Give us a challenge related to your event and we’ll solve it.

What the future holds:

The future of our business is dictated by our clients. Whatever challenges they are facing, we’ll rise to the occasion and meet them. We’re currently working on several solutions as a result of this, including:

Venues For Good. A new sustainable initiative highlighting spaces that are a force for good in the events world.

Congress Management. Extending our work overseas with a high-touch solution to ensure that compliance, logistics, travel and more are handled with expert care.

Long Stays. Created to help organisations considering health and wellbeing find the right accommodation offering for anyone looking for a long-term stay in an apartment or hotel.

Finally, we’re continuing to work on our sustainability credentials, including moving forward with our assessment to become B-Corp accreditation. We’re also integrating event carbon measurement into our day-to-day operations for clients to ensure they have maximum transparency over the footprint of their event program.