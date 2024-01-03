AEV announces employee promotions

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has promoted Alden Arnold to head of commercial & projects and Dani Bull to senior events & membership executive.

Rachel Parker, AEV director, said, “The AEV is a closely knit team that works exceptionally hard to provide members with the support and network needed to ensure the voice of our venues is heard. The promotions for Alden and Dani recognise the huge contribution they make to the success of the AEV secretariat and I am delighted to be able to reward them for all of their efforts.”

Arnold, moving from project manager to head of commercial & projects, will continue to be responsi- ble for working group relations and content management, in addition to all commercial activities in- cluding attaining new members and securing and managing sponsorship and partnership agreements.

Bull, senior events & membership executive will take on more responsibility for the delivery of AEV events including the AGM and our annual conference, as well as continuing to manage all membership administration.