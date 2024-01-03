AEV announces employee promotions

By
Adam Parry
-
0
325

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has promoted Alden Arnold to head of commercial & projects and Dani Bull to senior events & membership executive.

Rachel Parker, AEV director, said, “The AEV is a closely knit team that works exceptionally hard to provide members with the support and network needed to ensure the voice of our venues is heard. The promotions for Alden and Dani recognise the huge contribution they make to the success of the AEV secretariat and I am delighted to be able to reward them for all of their efforts.”

Arnold, moving from project manager to head of commercial & projects, will continue to be responsi- ble for working group relations and content management, in addition to all commercial activities in- cluding attaining new members and securing and managing sponsorship and partnership agreements.

Bull, senior events & membership executive will take on more responsibility for the delivery of AEV events including the AGM and our annual conference, as well as continuing to manage all membership administration.

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.