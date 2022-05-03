Thearent: Superhero Suppliers

Thearent specializes in the rental and sale of textile products for theatre, television productions, events, trade fairs, concerts, and location design. We are your partner for rental, sales, projects, installation, and fixed installations. From our broad, high-quality, up-to-date range, we offer the right combination of materials and services for every creative idea. With our technical expertise, we can quickly and adequately provide you the right solution. We are based in The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, and the USA.

Thanks to our experience in the various aspects of shows and events, Thearent is a high-level player within the worldwide industry. Thearent works with national and international productions. Thearent is a company with a mission, born out of a passion for the business, and became big by maintaining quality.

PRODUCT RANGE

PROJECTION SCREENS

Shaped projection screens – made by measure

Front and rear PVC projection screens

Mesh projection screens

SET FRAME front projection screens

SET FRAMES

SET Frame is a lightweight aluminum system for creating quick and easy visuals or projection screens. The textile is fitted in the aluminum frame using a silicon strip.

SET Frame can be used for the following applications:

Wall decoration

Dividing panels

Full-color prints

Projection screens

Sound-absorbing walls

Decorative cube

Light boxes

Stand construction

PIPES & DRAPES

Cover concrete walls in the blink of an eye, create an intimate room in a large hall, or make the front of the house look more appealing: WENTEX Pipes & Drapes is the multifunctional mobile system to place decorative curtains walls fast and efficiently. With different lengths of curtains, variable uprights and drape supports, nearly every setup imaginable can be built. The revolutionary and patented 4-way connector with its auto-lock system guarantees solid connections of uprights and drape supports while they can still be adjusted to every possible direction. Another advantage is that the four openings of the connector have a universal size of 16 mm. That gives you room for mounting a camera, speaker, or a light-weight generic light fixture. Using an adapter, you can also link the WENTEX 4-way connector seamlessly to all Pipes & Drapes systems with round-uprights.

EUROTRACK SYSTEM

WENTEX Eurotrack is a solid rail system that can easily be installed for both temporary and permanent use. A variety of carriers make it suitable for curtains as well as scenery. It can be operated manually, but also by using the optional pulley system.

SOFTGOODS

Truss sleeves

Circular panels

Slit drapes

Inflatables

Voile Drapes

Custom soft goods

Backdrops

Gauzes and scrims

Spaghetti drapes

Stretch shapes

ACOUSTIC SOLUTIONS

Sound baffles

Our mobile and modular sound baffles are ecological devices that reduce the strength (level) of sound. Sound baffles are a fundamental tool for sound isolation and acoustical improvement for events, congresses, concerts, festivals, etc. The sound baffles are designed for standard rigging applications like trusses. Due to the smart and fast connection system, it is very easy to create large sound isolating and absorbing surfaces.

SET frames acoustic panels

The SET Frame acoustical panel combines effective sound absorption with aesthetic appeal and provides you with a refined method to address acoustical issues while improving or preserving the aesthetics of the space.

SET Frame’s robust aluminum frames, available in three thicknesses for different acoustical applications, keep the printed high-resolution image perfectly tensioned throughout the life of the panel. The SET Frame contains a layer of acoustically absorptive material and smart frame construction for stability. Graphics are printed at very high resolutions on flame retardant fabric.

The SET Frame comes standard with a natural anodized frame including hardware for wall mounting. Frames in white or black powder-coated are also available. The printable surface is a maximum of 500 cm wide.

FLOORING

Our range of temporary floor covering consists of carpets available in many colors and sizes, rib carpet, deep pile carpets, glitter carpets, print carpets, carpet tiles, vinyl floors, artificial grass, laminate, and many more floor covering related products.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Thearent UK LTD

Droitwich

WR9 9RB

Worcestershire

United Kingdom

07704 947813

jason.strange@thearent.com

www.thearent.com

