Thearent: Superhero Suppliers

Thearent specializes in the rental and sale of textile products for theatre, television productions, events, trade fairs, concerts, and location design. We are your partner for rental, sales, projects, installation, and fixed installations. From our broad, high-quality, up-to-date range, we offer the right combination of materials and services for every creative idea. With our technical expertise, we can quickly and adequately provide you the right solution. We are based in The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, and the USA.
Thanks to our experience in the various aspects of shows and events, Thearent is a high-level player within the worldwide industry. Thearent works with national and international productions. Thearent is a company with a mission, born out of a passion for the business, and became big by maintaining quality.
PRODUCT RANGE
- Shaped projection screens – made by measure
- Front and rear PVC projection screens
- Mesh projection screens
- SET FRAME front projection screens
SET Frame is a lightweight aluminum system for creating quick and easy visuals or projection screens. The textile is fitted in the aluminum frame using a silicon strip.
SET Frame can be used for the following applications:
- Wall decoration
- Dividing panels
- Full-color prints
- Projection screens
- Sound-absorbing walls
- Decorative cube
- Light boxes
- Stand construction
Cover concrete walls in the blink of an eye, create an intimate room in a large hall, or make the front of the house look more appealing: WENTEX Pipes & Drapes is the multifunctional mobile system to place decorative curtains walls fast and efficiently. With different lengths of curtains, variable uprights and drape supports, nearly every setup imaginable can be built. The revolutionary and patented 4-way connector with its auto-lock system guarantees solid connections of uprights and drape supports while they can still be adjusted to every possible direction. Another advantage is that the four openings of the connector have a universal size of 16 mm. That gives you room for mounting a camera, speaker, or a light-weight generic light fixture. Using an adapter, you can also link the WENTEX 4-way connector seamlessly to all Pipes & Drapes systems with round-uprights.
WENTEX Eurotrack is a solid rail system that can easily be installed for both temporary and permanent use. A variety of carriers make it suitable for curtains as well as scenery. It can be operated manually, but also by using the optional pulley system.
SOFTGOODS
- Truss sleeves
- Circular panels
- Slit drapes
- Inflatables
- Voile Drapes
- Custom soft goods
- Backdrops
- Gauzes and scrims
- Spaghetti drapes
- Stretch shapes
ACOUSTIC SOLUTIONS
Sound baffles
Our mobile and modular sound baffles are ecological devices that reduce the strength (level) of sound. Sound baffles are a fundamental tool for sound isolation and acoustical improvement for events, congresses, concerts, festivals, etc. The sound baffles are designed for standard rigging applications like trusses. Due to the smart and fast connection system, it is very easy to create large sound isolating and absorbing surfaces.
SET frames acoustic panels
The SET Frame acoustical panel combines effective sound absorption with aesthetic appeal and provides you with a refined method to address acoustical issues while improving or preserving the aesthetics of the space.
SET Frame’s robust aluminum frames, available in three thicknesses for different acoustical applications, keep the printed high-resolution image perfectly tensioned throughout the life of the panel. The SET Frame contains a layer of acoustically absorptive material and smart frame construction for stability. Graphics are printed at very high resolutions on flame retardant fabric.
The SET Frame comes standard with a natural anodized frame including hardware for wall mounting. Frames in white or black powder-coated are also available. The printable surface is a maximum of 500 cm wide.
FLOORING
Our range of temporary floor covering consists of carpets available in many colors and sizes, rib carpet, deep pile carpets, glitter carpets, print carpets, carpet tiles, vinyl floors, artificial grass, laminate, and many more floor covering related products.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Thearent UK LTD
Droitwich
WR9 9RB
Worcestershire
United Kingdom
07704 947813
jason.strange@thearent.com
www.thearent.com
FEATURE