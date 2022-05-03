Scottish Event Campus welcomes return of European medical meetings

The Scottish Event Campus has welcomed the return of European medical meetings with the arrival of the 14th European Paediatric Neurology Society Congress (EPNS) at the venue this weekend. The hybrid congress hosted 1,000 delegates live in Glasgow and another 600 delegates joined virtually.

The staging of EPNS in Glasgow marks the first of 15 conferences taking place at the venue this year from the European and international medical and scientific meetings sector. The venue’s future business is further buoyed after securing three major European conferences including the Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Genetics (2023) Euroanaesthesia (2023) and the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (2024). These wins, alongside EPNS, will further boost the city and venue’s reputation as a world-class location for conferences following the hosting of COP26 last year.

Securing the new European congresses is the result of a partnership approach with Glasgow Convention Bureau, the city’s scientific and academic community, and the SEC. Combined, these three conferences alone represent 54,000 delegate days. Both Euroanaesthesia and the European Society of Human Genetics are returning to the city for a second time.

“The commitment from the scientific and medical conference sector to meet in the future underscores the importance of conferences and the value that they bring to their communities and to society,” commented Kathleen Warden, Director of Conference Sales, SEC. “Medical meetings are number one in Glasgow, in part due to the strong links with the city’s innovative academic and healthcare sector. The return of in person European meetings, such as EPNS, sends such a positive message to our citizens and local businesses that European delegates want to meet again and want to engage and reconnect with each other in our city,” commented Aileen Crawford, Head of Tourism & Conventions, Glasgow Convention Bureau.