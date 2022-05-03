Corporate Events welcomes senior project manager, Kelly Avis-Hays

Award winning, Wiltshire based event production agency, Corporate Events, has appointed Senior Project Manager, Kelly Avis-Hay, reinforcing their commitment to delivery of face-to-face live, hybrid and virtual events.

The news comes after the recent appointment of Senior Project Manager Phoebe Scott-Browne back in March, who joined the agency to focus on delivery of face-to-face, hybrid and virtual events for a range of clients.

Kelly joins Corporate Events as Senior Project Manager, with over 10years experience in the delivery of events for brands including Paco Rabanne. Kelly said, “It’s an exciting time to be joining the team at Corporate Events, and their continued commitment to variety and creativity resonates with me, as I’ve a real passion for delivering innovative, and functional experiences for clients. This, combined with other services such as our broadcast studios and creative team, means that we’re perfectly placed to provide fully in-house solutions.”

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Corporate Events launched their Virtual Broadcast Studios, which provide a range of fully customisable environments complete with technical production, project managers and production teams alongside their in-house design team. Since then, they have expanded their studio space twice due to the development of existing clients and their new client base, to meet the demand.

Head of Events, Laura O’Bree commented, “Since Covid restrictions were lifted earlier this year, the broadcast studios at Corporate Events have continued to thrive, amidst the full return to face-to-face live events. As we know, there’s a real focus on hybrid experiences which many are embracing as part of their ongoing event and communication strategies. This also allows us to draw on our virtual platform, registration sites, and event app services, which we also offer.”