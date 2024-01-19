The Royal Horticultural Halls invests in events team with new hires

The Westminster venue has opened the new year with new hires on the events team, in lieu of a forthcoming announcement which will broaden the Royal Horticultural Society’s events offering.

Michelle Tough joins the team as event sales manager and will oversee all sales ensuring clients get the best from this adaptable historic venue. Michelle has 20-years experience in the events industry across many areas from hotels and hospitality to floating venues. For the last nine years she has curated events and shows for a cruise company for high-net worth guests.

Of her new role Michelle said “I’m really excited to work with such prestigious clients and help expand their event ideas into something incredible. With my show experience I have a few tricks up my sleeve to pull out the showstoppers to delight and surprise our guests.”

Hannah Hart joins as event sales executive, managing a broad range of enquiries from fashion designers and car launches to food and wedding expos and conferences. Hannah will oversee the sales journey through to the contract stage, working closely with the operations team to ensure service standards are maintained. Previously she was at Plaisterer’s Hall working for Company of Cooks.

Hannah commented “I’m looking forward to working with such a diverse range of clients. There are so many opportunities at this versatile venue, and there’s something different and exciting to work on every day.”

Both Michelle and Hannah report into Ruthie Coverdale the venues and special events manager.