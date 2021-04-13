The Meetings Industry Association (mia) launches pioneering benchmarking tool for venues

The Meetings Industry Association (mia) has today launched its powerful business intelligence tool miaTouchstone, providing a pioneering platform for venues to manage bookings, benchmarking, and customer feedback.

An evolution of its original industry benchmarking reports, the latest offering in the mia’s expanding support package for venues will enable organisations to receive real-time insights into their market position and establish how they compare to the national, regional or local competitor sets they wish to target.

Available exclusively and free of charge to groups and venues holding AIM Secure accreditation, the sophisticated system, commissioned by the mia and developed by Infonote Datasystems Ltd, will leverage data from customer feedback to produce live ‘net promoter scores’, enabling venues to evaluate customer satisfaction levels and subsequently facilitate business improvement.

The sophisticated and secure system will serve venues as a multi-functional platform, also enabling them to provide any necessary legal documentation and certification directly to risk-averse event buyers.

Advertisement

Jane Longhurst, chief executive of the mia, said: “We’re proud to be launching the latest in our comprehensive suite of tools to continue driving best practice and high standards across the industry. miaTouchstone and its evolution is a project that we have been eagerly planning and developing over the course of the last three years and is something that we felt was extremely important to accelerate behind-the-scenes during the pandemic as we continue to aid the industry’s recovery with the upmost support and resources. The project has required significant but necessary investment and we’re delighted to provide this to our AIM Secure members free of charge.

“Not only will the tool provide a plethora of innovative capabilities and benefits to venues, but it will also facilitate the collation of extremely pertinent data that we will utilise to evaluate the state of the industry in real-time. As venues benchmark on a national, regional and local level, we will also be equipping ourselves with invaluable insights that can be used to shape industry-level strategies, the subsequent recovery and future prosperity of business meetings and events, so it’s an extremely exciting project that will soon become central to the sector.”

Working in partnership with leading online booking platforms, plans to provide further integrations on the platform are already well underway to support the management and development of venue bookings.