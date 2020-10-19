The Green Gathering receives lifeline grant from £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund

The Green Gathering has been awarded £50,000 by Arts Council England as part of the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund, to help face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure the award-winning Green Gathering festival has a sustainable future.

The Green Gathering is one of 588 cultural and creative organisations across the country receiving urgently needed support, with £76 million of investment announced this weekend. This follows £257 million awarded earlier in the week to 1,385 organisations, also from the Culture Recovery Fund grants programme on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Further rounds of funding in the cultural and heritage sector are due to be announced over the coming weeks.

Pioneering eco festival The Green Gathering has been championing education for sustainability since its inception in the 1980s. A showcase of low impact living, this multi-award-winning festival applies creativity to the environmental and social dilemmas of our times, blending entertainment with education – all powered by wind, sun and people.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

“This is more vital funding to protect cultural gems across the country, save jobs and prepare the arts to bounce back. Through Arts Council England we are delivering the biggest ever investment in the arts in record time. Hundreds of millions of pounds are already making their way to thousands of organisations.

“These awards build on our commitment to be here for culture in every part of the country.”

Chair, Arts Council England, Sir Nicholas Serota, said:

“Culture is an essential part of life across the country, helping to support people’s wellbeing through creativity and self-expression, bringing communities together, and fuelling our world class creative industries.

“This latest set of awards from the Culture Recovery Fund builds on those announced recently and will help hundreds of organisations to survive the next few months, ensuring that the cultural sector can bounce back after the crisis. We will continue doing everything we can to support artists and cultural and creative organisations, with further funding to be announced in the coming weeks.”

Green Gathering festival director, Em Weirdigan, said:

“This will help see us through winter, when a huge amount of festival work is done. Now we can get on and build the behind-the-scenes foundation which is vital to producing our fantastic, pioneering eco festival and growing our community of climate leaders, which will be needed more than ever in 2021.”